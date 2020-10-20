Kapil Sharma REACTS To Mukesh Khanna’s ‘Vulgar’ Comment: “Aapko Kis Baat Me Khushi…”

Last month, we witnessed the Mahabharat cast gracing The Kapil Sharma Show. From Nitish Bharadwaj (Krishna), Gajendra Chauhan (Yudhishthir), Puneet Issar (Duryudhan), Gufi Paintal (Shakuni) and Arjun (Arjun) – the cast had a gala time. But Mukesh Khanna was missing from the frame.

The Shaktimaan actor later came out in the open and lashed out at the comedy host. He mentioned that he would never be a part of his comedy show. Reason being his alleged ‘vulgar’ content. The fact that Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda dress up as ladies for their acts isn’t taken very well by Mukesh.

If that isn’t enough, Mukesh Khanna also has grudges against one of the acts pulled off by Kapil Sharma on his classic character, Shaktimaan. The recent controversy even led to a tiff between Mukesh and his Mahabharat co-star Gajendra Chauhan.

Now, reacting to it all is Kapil Sharma himself. To begin with, the comedy show host has no heed to pay. In a conversation with Times Of India, “My team and I are working hard to make people smile during this crucial stage of the pandemic. When the whole world is going through a tough time, it is important to bring a smile to people’s faces. It depends on each individual ki aapko kis baat main khushi dhoondhni hai, aur kis baat main kami. I have chosen happiness and prefer to focus on my work and continue to keep doing that in the future,” shared Kapil.

Mukesh Khanna had previously opened about what hurt him when Kapil did a small stint on Shaktimaan. He shared, “Kapil had done a little skit on his show featuring Shaktimaan. At the time, Krushna Abhishek also worked with him. Maybe it was in Comedy Circus. Kapil Sharma did a little skit wherein he was in the Shaktimaan costume and there was a girl standing some distance away. There was a bed too. It is shown that Shaktimaan moves towards the girl but gets a call, so he flies away. He comes back and the same thing happens again.”

The Mahabharat actor also revealed that he called Krushna Abhishek to slam what they were doing. “I said, ‘What are you doing? You are showing a pure character like Shaktimaan in such a light?’ Krushna told me that he was supposed to do the skit but Kapil wanted to do it instead. I said, ‘How do you tarnish a character’s image like this? Who allows you? Is there no censor to examine the content?’ This is the problem. There is neither censorship of ads nor such shows and even films. The new generation which films by copying foreign films, forgetting the fact that their culture is not the same as ours,” Mukesh Khanna added.

What do you have to say about Kapil Sharma’s response? Share with us in the comment section below.

