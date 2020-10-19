The Kapil Sharma Show: Mukesh Khanna, M S Dhoni To Rajinikanth – Celebs Who Have Refused To Be A Part Of The Show

The Kapil Sharma Show, over the years, have taken the place as one of the best comedy shows around. The show airs every weekend. Every week, we see new celebrities coming to the show to promote their films and television shows but you know, there are celebrities who have refused to be a part of it.

Yes, don’t believe us? We have all known about the recent tiff between Gajendra Chouhan and Mukesh Khanna but there are celebrities from M S Dhoni to Rajinikanth who have apparently refused to be a part of the show.

Let’s take a look at the celebrities here:

Mukesh Khanna: A while ago, the cast of Mahabharat graced the Kapil Sharma Show and while everyone came, Khanna refused to be a part of the show and called it ‘Ridiculous’ and ‘Vulgar’. Not just that, the Shatimaan actor also slammed the double meaning jokes of the show’s cast and mocked men dressed as women and their ‘Nonsensical’ jokes.

The 62-year-old didn’t even spare his co-actor, Gajendra Chouhan and slammed him for comparing Mahabharat with The Kapil Sharma Show. “Gajendra’s opinion that lakhs of people watch TKSS is baseless as the audience will watch cabaret also if you show them, but that can’t decide what I want to watch. Just because everyone is watching, I won’t watch it,” Khanna said.

Rajinikanth: The superstar has been invited to the Kapil Sharma Show multiple times but has refused to be a part of the same.

M S Dhoni: While Sushant Singh Rajput was promoting his biopic, Dhoni appeared in quite a few promotional videos and when invited to The Kapil Sharma Show, he refused to be a part of the same.

Sachin Tendulkar: ‘The God Of Cricket’ didn’t appear on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his biopic. He was reportedly invited along with his wife to the show but due to his busy schedule, the couple couldn’t make it to the show.

Lata Mangeshkar: The nightingale of India has been invited to The Kapil Sharma Show many times but have politely refused to be a part of the show.

