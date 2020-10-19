Nora Fatehi To Make A Comeback To India's Best Dancer, Is Low TRP The Reason?

We don’t think that there are any Nora Fatehi haters. The Canadian dancer has power to turn hatred into love through her amazing dance moves. While Malaika Arora tested positive for COVID-19, Nora appeared in India’s Best Dancer to replace her temporarily.

Makers’ decision was widely appreciated and the show’s TRP raised unbelievably. But after Nora left, there was a fall in the TRPs.

Well, the good news here is that Nora Fatehi is all set to make her grand comeback in the dance reality show. Want to know more? Read the article.

According to a report published in Telly Chakkar, viewers loved Nora Fatehi as the show’s judge. Hence on public demand, Sony TV has called Nora again and she will soon grace the show as a guest.

India’s Best Dancer is hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. In a recent episode of the show, the couple has also announced their pregnancy plans. Apart from Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis also judge the show.

On the work front, Nora Fatehi’s most anticipated song Bhushan Kumar’s Naach Meri Rani’s teaser is finally out. For the first time, viewers will get to see Guru Randhawa and Nora Fatehi’s amazing pair in a song. The song is composed and written by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Guru Randhawa and Nikhita Gandhi.

In the teaser, we get to see Nora Fatehi’s robotic avatar along with some mesmerizing dance steps. Have a look at the teaser here.

Meanwhile, Director and choreographer of Nora Fatehi’s hit music video ‘Pachtaoge’ female version, Rajit Dev spoke with TOI about his bonding with the dancer. He said, “I met Nora several years ago when she had just started her career. I have seen every bit of her growth from appearing in small independent films to South films and now, reality shows. She is a good friend. What brought us together was our mutual love for contemporary dance. We understand the skills and art associated with it.”

He added, “Nora was looking for a choreographer, who understood her dance. We both understand styles, which are not yet commercially popular in India, but are trending abroad. These include Dancehall and Afro. These forms brought us together and we became a team.”

