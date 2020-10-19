Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke: Shaheer Sheikh & Rhea Sharma Fans Beg For Season 2 As Mishbir Bids Goodbye!

Television shows usually build a connection with the viewers in such a way that they become a part of their lives. Star Plus’s show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke struck the right chord with fans and built a similar connection. As we all know, Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma starrer show is going off-air. Yes, as disheartening as it may be, the show has bid goodbye to the viewers.

From friendship to love, Abir and Mishti’s unique story made a place in the hearts of the viewers. Mishbir, are counted amongst the most-loved onscreen couples. However, after a heart-touching ride of over a year, MishBir has bid adieu to the viewers. The show aired its last episode yesterday (October 17, 2020), leaving fans extremely emotional.

In the last episode of Yeh Rishte Hai Pyaar Ke we saw, Abir (Shaheer Sheikh) and Mishti (Rhea Sharma) embracing parenthood and welcoming a little member in their lives. They name their baby, Amish Rajvansh. The story came to a closure with the families coming together on the baby’s arrival. Fans are left with bittersweet emotions. Some viewers think that MishBir’s story was not given a proper end, and was brought to an end too early. Others demanded for a season 2 asap. Fans also lauded Shaheer and Rhea for making the characters come alive onscreen with their acting mettle.

Check out fan tweets below:

We know that it is difficult for fans to not have Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke running on their television screens anymore. Along with the fans, even the actors are quite emotional on bidding adieu to the show. Shaheer Sheikh, who is quite active on Social media too has posted certain clips from the show on his Instagram page. Check out the post below:

Shaheer Sheikh captioned the video as, “Will miss you #abirrajvansh #shaheerasabir #shaheersheikh video @blessy_shaheer thank you everyone for your love and support.” Well, we are sure that Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke fans too will miss Abir and Mishti. How much are you going to miss the show? Post your thoughts in the comments section below.

