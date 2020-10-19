Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke: Shaheer Sheikh & Rhea Sharma Fans Beg For Season 2 As Mishbir Bids Goodbye!

Television shows usually build a connection with the viewers in such a way that they become a part of their lives. Star Plus’s show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke struck the right chord with fans and built a similar connection. As we all know, Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma starrer show is going off-air. Yes, as disheartening as it may be, the show has bid goodbye to the viewers.
From friendship to love, Abir and Mishti’s unique story made a place in the hearts of the viewers. Mishbir, are counted amongst the most-loved onscreen couples. However, after a heart-touching ride of over a year, MishBir has bid adieu to the viewers. The show aired its last episode yesterday (October 17, 2020), leaving fans extremely emotional.
In the last episode of Yeh Rishte Hai Pyaar Ke we saw, Abir (Shaheer Sheikh) and Mishti (Rhea Sharma) embracing parenthood and welcoming a little member in their lives. They name their baby, Amish Rajvansh. The story came to a closure with the families coming together on the baby’s arrival. Fans are left with bittersweet emotions. Some viewers think that MishBir’s story was not given a proper end, and was brought to an end too early. Others demanded for a season 2 asap. Fans also lauded Shaheer and Rhea for making the characters come alive onscreen with their acting mettle.
Check out fan tweets below:
This Sunday is not like those Sunday’s which we have faced🥺🥺#ShaheerSheikh#RheaSharma#MishBir#YehRishteyHainPyaarKe pic.twitter.com/jwA4S7igvW
— Akankhya Ray (@AdorableMishbir) October 18, 2020
Sucessfully watched last few episodes of #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe
And mujhe Abir ki shaayari mil gayi.. Was this the last shaayari Abir says in the show? A sad one?
Wish there was a happy one before the end.. @shaheer_s pic.twitter.com/LjrE1KgP2o
— Heer Here (@HeersBuddy19) October 18, 2020
Mishbir fans aur Mishbir ki kahani adhuri reh gayi.#YehRishteyHainPyaarKe #Mishbir
— Mishbir betrayed me (@Rudaina37745106) October 18, 2020
Mishti talk with her baby is something else which we all want to see always❤
Nd their talks r always cuttee,, Ye dono milke papa ki hi bate krte rahte hain😂😂
No doubt they make strong team against AMish papa😛😌#RheaSharma #RheaAsMishti #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe pic.twitter.com/IqWmHEj64u
— Garima✨Expect the UnExpected😌 (@GarimaK07402922) October 18, 2020
Seeing the ending didn’t u guys feel that they are hinting for S2 and also Gdimri’s post about our show in which she clearly mentioned ” we are not done yet” & “hope to recreate the magic with this team again”
#YehRishteyHainPyaarKe #MishBir
++
— Ámyra💘SNS (@amyra_agarwal) October 18, 2020
I genuinely feel that they are planning S2 with RheSha I guess coz she said with THIS TEAM AGAIN!!
All we have to do is trend for S2 so that the media covers it and makers also become sure about S2 with RheSha…
I request y’all!🙏#YehRishteyHainPyaarKe #MishBir
— Ámyra💘SNS (@amyra_agarwal) October 18, 2020
Such a rushed ending for a cute show.
Well I may have not seen all of it, but i did follow this show and #MishBir are memorable characters individually and together 💜
Defo deserved to run for a longer time. #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe #YRHPK
— Saniya Pathan 💫 (@saaniisweet) October 17, 2020
Miss you Abir beyond words! I can’t sleep knowing u wont b there wen I wake up..U weren’t a role, you were real. Pain is an old friend of mine ~ ur first poem; hw did u choose to give it to us by leaving…?@Shaheer_S #ShaheerSheikh#YRHPK #ShaheerAsAbir #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe pic.twitter.com/cSZs5UcOUi
— C̱ẖɛŋŋɑɪʈɛ ~ SԋαSιȥ❤️🤗 (@FaithHer15) October 17, 2020
@Shaheer_S @rhea_shrm i am not saying a good bye here, but since you guys shall move on, here’s an ode to your hard work , passion, love and efforts! This show is taking a part of my heart away and i know its right! With a hope for S2 #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe pic.twitter.com/wuciC6rRAE
— samridhi agarwal (@BestofSamridhi) October 17, 2020
We know that it is difficult for fans to not have Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke running on their television screens anymore. Along with the fans, even the actors are quite emotional on bidding adieu to the show. Shaheer Sheikh, who is quite active on Social media too has posted certain clips from the show on his Instagram page. Check out the post below:
Shaheer Sheikh captioned the video as, “Will miss you #abirrajvansh #shaheerasabir #shaheersheikh video @blessy_shaheer thank you everyone for your love and support.” Well, we are sure that Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke fans too will miss Abir and Mishti. How much are you going to miss the show? Post your thoughts in the comments section below.
