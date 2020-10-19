Bigg Boss 14: 'Toofani Seniors' Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla & Gauahar Khan To Eliminate A Fresher This Week?

Bigg Boss 14 is one of the most controversial shows on Indian television. Yesterday’s Weekend Ka Vaar came as a shock to everyone where Salman Khan wrapped the episode on a cliffhanger where the eliminated contestant was not revealed and bottom three were Shehzad Deol, Jaan Kumar Sanu, and Abhinav Shukla, making Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin save from the eviction this week.

We also saw Salman Khan informing the freshers that they have the power to evict a nominated contestant this time. With this, there are heated spats bound to happen. In the recent promo of the controversial show, we see freshers sharing their views on who must leave the Bigg Boss 14 house.

Nikki Tamboli is seen targeting Shehzad Deol by saying that he should be thrown out of the house. Salman Khan asks the freshers to spray on the faces of those bottom contestants whom they want to see evicted this week. Colors TV posted the promo with caption, “Contestants ko spray karna hoga uss sadasya ko jo unhe nahi lagta confirm hone ke laayak! Dekhiye aaj raat 10 baje.” Have a look at the promo here.

In another promo, Salman Khan says that it will be decided in the next two days who will be staying in the house and who will be evicted. He further reveals that the seniors will have a huge role to play in this week’s eviction. While uploading the promo, Colors TV wrote, “Freshers mein se, kis mein hai #BB14 ke ghar mein tikey rehne ki kshamata? Seniors karenge decide tonight at 10 PM on #Colors.” Have a look at the promo here.

Well, who do you think should be evicted from Bigg Boss 14? Who is your favourite contestant on the show? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite shows and celebrities.

