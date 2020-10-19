Just a few days more and people will get what they’ve been waiting for 2 years – Mirzapur 2. Every day, the star cast used to get asked about season 2, its release date, trailer and more. Now, the show is finally hitting Amazon Prime this week! Vijay Varma will be one of the new additions to the sequel. The actor’s character is kept mysterious, but the promos look promising.

Koimoi spoke to Vijay Varma about being a part of the sequel and the #BoyCottMirzapur2 trend. When asked about how he’s feeling to be a part of one of the biggest Indian web show, he expressed his excitement.

A Suitable Boy actor said, “A lot is going on. To be honest, it’s a really exciting time for me as we are coming out with one of the biggest releases. It’s one week away from the release for the audience. As I cannot talk much about my character, I can’t wait for people to watch it and know their reaction.

About working with Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi and others in Mirzapur 2, the actor shared, “It’s always good to work with them. I have good scenes with Guddu, Golu and many other characters.”

Talking about #BoycottMirzapur2 trend, since the trailer released, many on Twitter are trending the hashtag. No one knows the reason behind it. When Mirzapur 2 actor Vijay Varma was asked about it, he said, “I haven’t come across this as I am not active on Twitter. But on Instagram, I am getting a lot of shoutouts; people are tagging in different posts and showing excitement. It must be a different world on Twitter.”

He added, “I think there’s a lot more anticipation and a lot of people are waiting to watch the show. We will have a bigger audience than season 1.”

Earlier, Shweta Tripathi aka Golu was also asked about this negative trend. She told Koimoi, “It doesn’t make a difference to my life. I don’t understand that hashtag. I don’t understand what they are boycotting, why they are boycotting. Nahi dekhna toh mat dekho, dekhna hai toh dekho.”

Are you planning to watch Mirzapur 2? What do you have to say about #BoycottMirzapur2 trend? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

