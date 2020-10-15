Mirzapur 2: Pankaj Tripathi & Kaleen Bhaiya Have THIS One Thing Common Between Them

Pankaj Tripathi is one effortlessly charming actor who can simply be playing a negative role in the film and yet be loved. His satirical performances are unparalleled. He has made a huge name in the industry by delivering spectacular performances in Gangs of Wasseypur, Agneepath, Mirzapur and many more.

The actor’s roots go back to Bihar, and unlike his complex roles in the films, Pankaj is a very simple man in real life. He has seen days of struggle when he started off.

Talking about his career and taking a trip down memory lane, Pankaj shares, “I started acting in an amateur theatre in a small village called Bhopalganj which is also my hometown in Bihar. It was during one of the prominent festivals – Chhath. When I started, I never even in my dream thought that I would become an actor, but it all eventually happened.”

Speaking about his role in Mirzapur -Kaleen Bhaiya a mafia don bossing around Mirzapur. Pankaj Tripathi and Kaleen Bhaiya share one thing in common and that is their roots belonging to UP and Bihar.

In the past, he has also fleetingly mentioned about his involvement during youth in Student politics and rallies, that provides an understanding of the atmosphere of Mirzapur and how it threads to be a relatable story for the actor.

It comes easy for the megastar to pick up on the tonalities of his character as Pankaj himself has grown up in the same surrounding.

Mirzapur Season 2 is all set to release on 23rd October 2020. We’re sure that Pankaj will be stealing the show again in his avatar of Kaleen Bhaiya.

Mirzapur is Directed by Gurmmeet Singh & Mihir Desai, created by Puneet Krishna and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment.

