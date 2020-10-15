Mirzapur 2: Shriya Pilgaonkar Recaps Season 1 & It's A Revision For Everyone Waiting For The Sequel

The excitement of Mirzapur fans is at an all-time high owing to the fact that the much-awaited second season of the show is all set to drop on Amazon Prime Video this 23rd October. With a little over a week’s time left for this show to premiere, the fandom that the series enjoys keeps on increasing with every passing day.

The sequel of the hinterland crime drama will reveal what happened to the infamous residents of Mirzapur, following the aftermath of a shocking season 1 finale. The new storyline will dive deeper into the murky and rustic world of guns, drugs and lawlessness and traverses through myriad layers of vengeance, conspiracies, romance, drama and the formidable women power in the terrains of Mirzapur.

Shriya Pilgaonkar who played an important role last season is back with a new video where she is recapping the last season.

Until then, we can refresh our memory and watch a fantastic recap of the first season with Sweety aka Shriya Pilgaonkar taking us avid fans through the incidents that left us asking for more. Watch it here:

Meanwhile, Mirzapur 2 also stars Harshita Gaur, Vijay Varma, Divyendu Sharma, Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma and Rajesh Tailang. The show is all set to release on October 23, 2020.

Recently, the makers of Mirzapur released the trailer of season 2 and fans can’t stop going gaga over the same. The trailer lived up to the hype of the show and we can’t wait to see what the makers have inbox for us.

Are you excited to see the second season of Mirzapur and Ali Fazal aka Guddu is revenge mode? Do you want Sweety to appear at least in flashbacks in the show? Let us know your thoughts in the second season below.

