Jennifer Winget is one of the most successful Television beauties. She has lately been making a lot of noise over her show, Beyhadh 2. Ditching all the stress aside, the actress is currently enjoying a relaxing time in Goa. Her side-slit fashion game is on and it’s all the notes you need for your next trip!

Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, most actors across the world were stuck at home just like us. However, as we’re moving towards normalcy, celebrities are getting out of their house as well. Jennifer is the latest one to make it to the list.

The Beyhadh 2 actress took to her social media and shared glamorous pictures from the trip. In one of the pictures, Jennifer Winget can be seen sitting in the balcony of her stay. While lying on the chairs, Jennifer Winget dons a white top and has paired it up with a multi-coloured skirt.

Jennifer Winget poses away from the camera and is a ray of sunshine. “Sit back. Stretch and simply stare!” she has captioned the post.

In another photo, she could be seen partially standing on an electric rickshaw. She wears a lengthy mint green dress. Again, this outfit has a thigh-high slit as well. Jennifer complimented her attire with black shades, high bun and a ravishing smile.

“Ready to tee off,” Jennifer Winget captioned the image.

Check out the pictures below:

Meanwhile, Jennifer Winget was recently on a social media detox. She announced her comeback with another stunning post.

“Coming up for air on popular demand. Not MIA but RIA (Resting In Action)…and lot’s of it. A li’l Social media detox didn’t hurt nobody! No?” Jennifer wrote.

She also shared a picture wherein she flashes her smile as she poses for the camera. She kept her tresses open and flaunts her glowing skin sans make-up. She is seen wearing a plain blue T-shirt.

Jennifer Winget has lately impressed fans with her performance as Maya Mehrotra in Beyhadh2. In fact, her role of Maya, across two seasons since 2016, was been a major reason for her soaring popularity. Her other popular performances on the small screen are Kumud Desai in Saraswatichandra and Zoya Siddiqui in Bepannah.

