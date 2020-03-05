Is Jennifer Winget Quitting Beyhadh 2 After The Rumours Of It Moving To The Digital Space? The Actress Breaks Her Silence

Jennifer Winget is one of the most popular actresses on television and her show Beyhadh 2 is also equally successful. Recently, the show made the headlines when the rumours about it moving to the digital space rifed up. It was being said that the show which airs on Sony Channel will be moving to its digital counterpart Sony Liv.

With this, rumours about Jennifer hiking her fees also surfaced online. It was being said that she even planned to quit the show if the makers moved the show to a digital platform. Shunning these rumours, Jennifer has finally broken her silence and told what actually the case is.

She took to Twitter to post a clarification and gave a good news to her fans telling she is not quitting the show. She wrote, “Here it is, to clarify, I am not “quitting” Beyhadh or anything to that effect. I am sticking to my original plan as envisaged when I signed on and honouring my initial commitment. The fact remains that the channel was keen on moving the show to its digital platform, and all I did was beg to defer their decision, preferring/agreeing to continue on TV. For the record, there had been no discussion of a price hike or bolting on Beyhadh at any point.” She even expressed her sadness about how this situation was blown out of proportion by the media.

Earlier, the producer of the show, Prateek Sharma, also denied the speculations. he told TOI, “Beyhadh is a finite show and it will run for six months. It is already three months old and it is getting the same kind of viewership as it had in the first season. All this talk of the show going off-air is false.”

Beyhadh 2 also stars Shivin Narang and Ashish Chowdhry in lead roles.

