Jassie Gill’s Heart-Warming Message For His 2-Year Old Daughter: “You Are & Always Will Be My Princess As Long As I Live”

Jassie Gill with his good looks and talent of singing, acting has made a big name for himself worldwide. The star who started shining with his Punjabi songs soon became successful in Punjabi films as well and then worked in two Bollywood films.

Jassie’s popularity touches new skies with every new release but very few people know that he is a family man. The singer-actor who was last seen in Panga opposite Kangana Ranaut celebrated the birthday of his 2-year old daughter, Roohjas recently.

Jassie took to Instagram and shared some really beautiful pictures of Roohjas, his wife and himself from the birthday celebration. The trio certainly did look extremely adorable together.

Sharing a gallery of pictures of him and Roohjas, Jassie wrote, “You are and always will be my princess as long as I live 😘😘 Happy 2nd b’day my princess 👸

Meri rooh da jas Meri Roojas ❤️”

Then he shared a picture of his complete and perfect family also.

Well, these pictures of Jassie and his family are really heart-melting, aren’t they?

Meanwhile, Jassie along with other singers B Praak, Jazzy B, Parmish Varma, Babbal Rai, Dhwani Bhanushali, Shirley Setia, Manj Musik, Millind Gaba and Akhil Sachdeva performed at a live concert named Crossblade in Pune. The concert was held between February 29 and March 1.

On the film front, Jassie will be next seen in Punjabi film Daddy Cool Munde Fool 2.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!