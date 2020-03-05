Janhvi Kapoor Opens Up On The Comparison To Mother Sridevi & She Has THIS To Say About It

The nepotism debate looks like a never-ending one in Bollywood. But being the daughter of one of the most iconic Bollywood actresses ever, is certainly no cakewalk. So when Janhvi Kapoor made her big-screen debut with Karan Johar’s Dhadak, comparisons to her late and legendary actress mother, Sridevi were bound to happen.

While it is a proud moment for a rather fresh Janhvi to be compared to Sridevi, the Dhadak actress says that it is high time that people understand that she and her mother are two very different people not just as actors but also as people. Janhvi, who has no qualms accepting that nepotism does exist in the industry, star kids too have their own share of struggles.

Opening up on the pressures of being Sridevi’s daughter, Janhvi has been quoted by Hindustan Times saying, “I think people need to accept that I’m a different person from my mother. There’s a section of society that has been able to do that with Dhadak, but there are people who couldn’t make that differentiation and they still look for Sridevi in me. Maybe after more of my work comes out, they’ll understand I’m a different type of actor and I’ll make different choices.”

The actress was also asked if she would like to remake or reprise any of the iconic films and characters that her mother had done over the ample decades of her glamorous career and Janhvi is quick to say she would never even be able to match up to her mother’s standards. “I don’t think that anyone can recreate that magic. No one can. Also, when something has been done so well, I don’t know if it’s right to try to attempt to do it again.”

On the professional front, Janhvi has her platter full with films like Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi Afzana, Dostana 2 and Takht in the making.

