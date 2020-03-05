Baaghi 3 Box Office Advance Booking (1 Day Before): Coronavirus Scare Affecting The Pre-Release Ticket Sales?

Baaghi 3 Box Office: Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh starrer Baaghi 3 is all set to hit the cinemas tomorrow. After War, this is yet another big action film from Bollywood and hence there is huge excitement among the audience. Also, it’s the 3rd installment of Baaghi franchise which has jumped from one strength to another since its inception in 2016.

The advance booking of the film is going on but it hasn’t got the desired response yet. Although the film will majorly depend on spot bookings, the advance booking is not supposed to be as low as right now. The nation is going through Coronavirus scare right now and that might be a big reason behind people not booking the tickets already.

Let’s have a look at how some of the big cities are performing as far as the advance booking of Baaghi 3 is concerned:

Mumbai

Mumbai has shown only a negligible growth compared to yesterday. From a couple of housefull shows, it’s promising only 4-5 filling fast and healthy shows as of now. The film’s being released on a big scale and has the potential so it must show the expected jump soon.

Delhi

Delhi is better than Mumbai but not much. From 4-5 healthy shows yesterday, there are around 9 orange shows on BMS today. Of course, the film needs to pick up fast.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru is yet to show some promise as there’s only 1 fast filling show so far.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad is leading with 10%+ fast filling shows but as far as growth is concerned there’s not much.

Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad is also slow so far with around 3 shows filling fast.

Chennai

Chennai too needs to show some rapid growth as there are only 7-8% shows which are running with full occupancies.

