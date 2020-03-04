Baaghi 3 Box Office: Will Tiger Shroff Starrer Stand Among Top Grossing Bollywood Action Films?

Baaghi 3 Box Office: Tiger Shroff starrer upcoming actioner Baaghi 3 is amongst the most awaited films of the year. As the 3rd installment of super successful franchise Baaghi, this one is super h*t in the market and has successfully made the audience excited.

Baaghi which released back in 2016 did a business of 76 crores at the Box Office. Baaghi 2 released 2 years later and collected 165 crores. From one instalment to others, it was a growth of more than 100%. Now this year Baaghi 3 is carrying massive expectations and if all goes well then 200 crores won’t be a hard task for the film.

Once the film breaches 200 crores milestone, it will do three things.

1) Become 1st 200 crores grosser of Baaghi franchise.

2) Highest grosser of Tiger Shroff (solo).

3) Will stand tall among the Top 10 Grossing Bollywood Films Of All Time (Action Genre)

Right now, Hrithik Roshan’s Bang Bang stands as the 10th highest-grossing action film of Bollywood with a business of 181.03 crores. Even if Baaghi 3 shows just 10% growth from its previous part, the film will enter the last. The next target will, of course, be Ek Tha Tiger (198 crores).

Have a look at the Highest Grossing action films of Bollywood:

1) Tiger Zinda Hai: 339.16 crores

2) War: 318 crores

3) Dhoom 3: 280.25 crores

4) Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: 278 crores*

5) Uri: The Surgical Strike: 244.06 crores

6) Krrish 3: 240.50 crores

7) Simmba: 240.22 crores

8) Kick: 233 crores

9) Ek Tha Tiger: 198 crores

10) Bang Bang: 181.03 crores

While it won’t be tough for Baaghi 3 to enter the list, the task will be to sustain there. Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi is also among the much-awaited action films this year which is releasing this month only. The film will be a Box Office hurricane and in the best case will target 300 crore club.

To sustain in the Top-grossing Bollywood action films, Baaghi 3 will have to at least cross Ek Tha Tiger or even Kick.

