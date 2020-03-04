Amitabh Bachchan Opens Up About Coining K3G, Plans On Doing The Same For Gulabo Sitabo

Amitabh Bachchan is known for his intelligence and wit. Giving proof is his sense of humour, Sr. Bachchan has revealed on his blog that he was the one to coin the abbreviation of his film, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham–K3G. Now planning to continue his legacy, Amitabh has said that he is planning to coin a new term for his upcoming film with Ayushamann Khurrana.

Taking to his blog, Amitabh Tweeted, “T 3459 – NewGen/Next Gen use abbrev., converse .. LOL,ROTFL,GOAT etc.,I had devised K3G .. for Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, and it stuck ..Next in line .. ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ SO .. GiBoSiBo GiBoSiBo !! Cool Na ..? CAC ! Cool As Cat.”

Further elaborating his idea, Bachchan said, “There is also the trend among the new-gen or the next-gen or whatever gen they belong to, to abbreviate conversation .. there is or they have no time for exaggeration or length for it is time consumption .. the speed of converse also is as rapid as a bullet out of a gun .. LOL, ROTFL, GOAT .. and several On the sets of ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’ .. I devised the term K3G for the film and it stuck .. it happens now with almost all ..”

He added, “The next in line then is ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ .. and the daughter in a normal sms converse just quite casually informing of something else puts it ..GiBoSiBo .. GiBoSiBo ..!!! I thought it was CAC .. Cool As Cat .. Its cool na .. ? So thats what it shall be .. for me at least .. shared it with PR team .. they looked at me as though they thought I was suffering from what Bhaskor was in Piku ! Take or leave it .. me is going ahead with it .. !! GiBoSiBo .. yeaaeeeaaahh !!”

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Gulabo Sitabo revolves around a tenant and his landlord. Bachchan also shared a black and white picture of his days from the film’s shoot.

