Vicky Kaushal On Bond With Ranveer Singh On Takht Sets: “There Were Times When We Were Sitting On Each Other’s Laps Only”

After the release of his ambitious film Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship, Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for the magnum opus Takht, to be directed by Karan Johar. The actor in a recent chat opened up about how Takht is a tick in his bucket list and the pressure of being against Ranveer Singh onscreen, who is a darling friend in real life.

Talking about his excitement of doing the film Vicky said, “This is definitely off my bucket list since I have wanted to do a period drama. Karan Johar is helming the film. Then, there’s Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar – it’s a great ensemble. I am very excited to be a part of this project since I have never worked with any of them before besides Bhumi since she has done a cameo in Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship.”

For the unversed, Takht stars Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. This will be the first time that Vicky will be working with most of them.

When asked about the same in the same interview to Bollywood Hungama, Vicky said, “It is a completely different setup. We don’t know each other’s energies yet. It’s always fun when you collaborate with people and discover each other’s energy and play with it. I am very excited to get on with the table read and workshops and all of that which will be a fresh thing for all of us.”

Takht is about the conflict between two warring brothers from the Mughal era, Aurangzeb and Dara Shikoh. The two brothers will be played by Vicky and Ranveer. Vicky will talking about being against Ranveer, said, “I love him. I absolutely love him. There were times when we were sitting on each other’s laps only. It’s going to be a bit difficult to play warring brothers but I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Set to go on floors in March 2020, Takht is aiming a December 2021 release.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!