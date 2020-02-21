Ahead Of Takht, Karan Johar Yet Again Opens Up About Kalank Failure & Is Taking Full Responsibility!

Kalank was being touted as a dream project for Karan Johar, where the filmmaker had decided to experiment with his direction and go the Sanjay Leela Bhansali way. However, the film was a major box office dud and left KJo as well as all others associated with the film in complete shock.

Now, as Karan starts shooting for yet another period film, the magnum opus Takht, the Padma Shri awardee takes full responsibility for the failure of Kalank and promises to be more careful with Takht.

Karan also stated that other than looking at what went wrong, it is also more important to accept one’s failure. Trading on those lines, Karan Johar has taken the full onus of Kalank, which was his father and late filmmaker Yash Johar’s dream project.

Speaking to Hindustan Times about the same, KJo has been quoted saying, “I’m the reason Kalank failed because I took the film into directions it should not have gone to. I could have guided it into the right zone; made it in a better way and encouraged the director to do well on his own.”

Negating any lacks on Kalank’s director, Abhishek Varman part, Johar said, “He’s an exceptionally talented filmmaker who has worked very hard to achieve the visuals and storytelling of Kalank, but it failed. I really failed the director and I told him that it’s not his failure as much as it’s mine and I hope we can go beyond this with the next film we do together. I hope we can erase the failure.”

Featuring Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles, Kalank was a major box office dud. Karan Johar is now coming with yet another period film Takht featuring Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor among others in lead roles.

Takht is a historical drama that narrates the story of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shikoh, and their fight for the throne. While Vicky Kaushal plays Aurangzeb and Ranveer will play Dara Shikoh, Aurangzeb’s elder brother and the evergreen Anil Kapoor will essay the role of the celebrated Moghul king, Shahjahan.

