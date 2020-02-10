Kartik Aaryan Finally Opens Up On Dostana 2 Comparisons With  Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan!

It would not be wrong to say that Karan Johar was among the first ones who choose to make a film on a subject as sensitive as homosexuality way back in 2008. Cut to the present day, we have a sequel to the film and this time, Dostana 2 will have Kartik Aaryan spearheading the film. We also have Ayushamnn Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

While fans have been drawing constant comparisons between the two films, Kartik has finally chosen to break his silence on the same. Dismissing any possibility of similarities in the films, Kartik has said that they are both invested in the subject of the film that nothing else matters to either him, Ayushmann or the teams of the film.

Speaking to Mid-Day, Kartik said, “The storylines of the two films are not similar. In fact, the subject is so important that we are all invested in it equally. Neither of us is looking for commercial advantages here, nor [is the Dostana 2 team] feeling slighted that their movie will arrive before ours. We have not represented the queer community appropriately for decades; may 2020 be a year of celebrating such stories. Be it Dostana 2 or Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, I am glad that these films are finally starting a conversation. Slowly, the hiccups that producers would usually have about such subjects are smoothening out.”

Directed by Collin D’Cunha, Dostana 2 features Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and Laksh Lalwani in lead roles and is slated to release around the end of 2020. Meanwhile directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar in lead roles is slated to release on the 21st of February, 2020.

While both the films revolve around the sensitive subject of homosexuality, it will be interesting to see if the Ayushamnn starrer gets an upper hand owing to its early release. Do let us know what you feel about the same!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!