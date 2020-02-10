Bigg Boss 13: Former Contestant Shefali Bagga Compares The Show To Splitsvilla, Says “I Am Tired Of All The Romance”

Bigg Boss 13 has seen several connects being build in the house with Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra-Mahira Sharma, Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana and Rashami Desai-Arhaan Khan. While fans seem to be in love with all the romance brewing in the house, former contestant of BB 13, Shefali Bagga has something different to say!

In a series of Tweet’s, Shefali voiced her annoyance with the constant show of romance on the Salman Khan hosted reality show. While one of her tweet read, “Am I watching splitsvilla with my cousins? #BB13 #BiggBoss,” she posted another Tweet saying, “#arti is completely ignored in this episode. Sad ! Yaha shayad ab relationships and relationsh*ts , ruthna manana chalta rahega to wo karegi bhi kya (What will she even do, if it’s only about relationships and relationsh*ts, fighting and making up) !! This show is loved by all and is so close to me and my family but they are now pissed with these linkup stories! #BB13 #BiggBoss.”

While several users agreed to Shefali’s sentiments, the news anchor did not stop there. She also lashed out at Sidharth Shukla for saving Paras Chhabra at such a crucial stage of the game. Bashing the former Dil Se Dil Tak actor’s move, Shefali tweeted, “Iss padav par aake repay karne ka kya matlab hai ? Sabki help karke mahaan banna hai ? #SiddharthShukIa jab kehta hai ki #ShehnazKaur se usko attachment hai jo kisi aur se nahi hui toh #ParasChabbra ko bachane ka koi matlab nahi. And #arti uski itni purani dost (What does he mean by repay at this stage of the game? Does he want to appear great by helping everyone? When Sidharth Shukla says that he feels an attachment with Shehnaaz Gill that he does not feel with anyone else, it does not make sense to save Paras Chhabra. And Arti is his old friend). #BiggBoss #BB13,”

For the unversed, Arti Singh was seen sitting in a corner and crying during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla’s efforts secured Paras’ place in the top 4 contestants of the show.

