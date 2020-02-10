Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office Day 31: Has Yet Another Superb Weekend

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office: It was yet another superb weekend for Ajay Devgn’s film as the film continued to collect right through Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The collections went past 1 crore, 2 crores and 3 crores on these three days, which is excellent trending for a film which is running in its fifth week.

On Sunday, the film recorded very good numbers all over again as 3.45 crores came in. So many 100 Crore Club films manage such collections on their second Sunday and here the Om Raut directed period drama is enjoying such feat on the fifth Sunday. The trending so far has set the film quite well for the week to bring in at least 10 crores more, which is quite good.

So far, the Ajay Devgn starrer has collected 266.88 crores and while 270 crores should be surpassed before the close of week, 280 crores milestone should definitely be accomplished by the time the film celebrates its 50 days run in theatres.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

