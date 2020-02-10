Shikara Box Office Day 3: Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Film Has A Fair Weekend

Shikara Box Office: It had a fair weekend at the box office as 1.90 crores more came on Sunday. The film has in fact taken better than expected start and post that there has been growth on a day by day basis. Made for a niche audience, this offbeat film has emerged as one of those rare affairs where some sort of collections have come in despite no buzz or hype whatsoever.

So far, the film has collected 4.90 crores and not many would have expected this to be even the lifetime score. At the time when there are three to four other major films in the running, it is remarkable that a small film like Shikara with no face value whatsoever has managed a fair opening weekend number.

The film is directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra whose last Hindi directorial outing was way back in 2007. The film was Eklavya and it was a big-budget star-studded drama that had flopped commercially. Shikara is in a different zone altogether and looks like this one may end up actually making some profits for all involved.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

