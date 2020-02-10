SHOCKING! Lovebirds Sana Khan & Melvin Louis Call It Quits, Is Cheating The Reason?

Ex Bigg Boss contestant Sana Khan is back in headlines but this time for a not so happy reason. The beauty who had been dating famous choreographer Melvin Louis for almost a year now has called it quits. While that came in as shocking news to fans, another shocker comes in the form that it all happened because her beau cheated on her!

Yes, you heard it right! The duo has been spotted all smiles multiple times together, and gave glimpses of their adorable relation through posts and stories that they kept sharing on their social media handles every now and then. In fact, Melvin and Sana even collaborated for one of the dance videos that went viral soon after its release.

However, all of it has now come down to dust as reports suggest that the duo has broken up. One could also notice Sana Khan’s feed with all the deleted posts of her ex-flame. Reports further suggest that Melvin had been cheating on the diva, which led to the actress take the big step.

While that was not enough, she reportedly even had mentioned about it along with Melvin Louis’ abusive behaviour towards her, which even led to violence at times, to her close ones.

Meanwhile, recently Sana even shared a cryptic post which fans felt was hinted towards Louis. She could be seen donning a stylish black top, which was crop and had netted sleeves which were puffy from the shoulder. She complemented it with black leggings, a sideway pouch and nude makeup.

The caption of the post read, “Surround urself with positive n honest people”

Check out the post below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!