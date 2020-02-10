Oscars 2020: Laura Dern For Marriage Story, Ford V Ferrari, 1917, Toy Story 4 & Others Win It Big This Year

Oscars 2020: It’s the time for Academy Awards when the best cinematic work and the stars will take home the trophy. This year, the films and actors nominated for Oscars are amazing and we can’t wait till the end to know all the winners. Well, actor Laura Dern has won her first-ever Oscar and so has Sam Mendes won the award.

Coming to Laura Dern, the finite actress won the Academy Award in the Best Actress In The Supporting category for her performance in the film Marriage Story. Her performance received a lot of praises and even the film was appreciated a lot. Directed by Noah Baumbach, the film stars Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver in the lead roles.

Laura Dern, who is also a part of Oscar-nominated film ‘Little Women‘ got emotional as she received the award. She dedicated it to the film’s makers, her family and her mother. Dern said that it is the best birthday gift she’s received.

Coming to Sam Mendes’ 1917, the film is also one of the best films which are nominated in the Best Picture category too. Sam’s film won the Academy Awards in the Best Sound Mixing category as well as Best Cinematography (by Roger Deakins). On the other hand, Ford V Ferrari which is directed by James Mangold stars Christian Bale and Matt Damon in the lead roles. The makers took home the Oscar for Best Sound Editing and Best Film Editing. Toy Story 4 won the Best Animated Feature Film Award at Oscars 2020.

On the other hand, the award for Best Documentary Short Feature was won by Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl), Best Documentary Feature award was given to American Factory. Jacqueline Durran won the Best Costume Design award for her work in Little Women. Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time in Hollywood was given the award for Best Production Design. The Academy Award in the Live-action short film category was given to The Neighbours’ Window.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!