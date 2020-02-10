Oscars 2020: Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite & Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit Win Academy Awards; Check Out The Categories!

Oscars 2020: 2019 saw some amazing films and stories being presented to us on the big screen as well as on the digital platform. From Jojo Rabbit to Parasite to Marriage Story, the list is quite long and we wonder which among these good films will be chosen as the best.

Coming to Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit and Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite, both these films were highly appreciated by the critics as well as the audience. Both these films were nominated for different categories for Oscars 2020. Well, both the filmmakers have won the Academy Award in different categories.

Coming to Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite, the director won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay category for his film. On the other hand, Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit won the Oscars 2020 for Best Adapted Screenplay. The filmmakers expressed their happiness of winning the respective awards.

The response from the audience was great as the directors went up on the stage to take their trophies.

Meanwhile, both the films are also nominated for Best Film category along with Joker, Little Women, 1917, A Marriage Story, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, The Irishman and Ford V Ferrari.

