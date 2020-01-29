Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: From Alia Bhatt, Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Sanon To Kangana Ranaut – Vote Now For Your Favourite Actress!

Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: As we step in the major and final league of our annual awards, we go down the memory lane with Alia Bhatt, Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Sanon and other actresses which made movies memorable with their stunning performances.

Let’s take a look at the nominees of Best Actress for the year 2019:

Alia Bhatt as Safeena (Gully Boy)

Alia Bhatt acts through her instinct following her gut (as said by director Zoya), and Safeena is nowhere near her in real life. Still, her conviction to portray Safeena never overshadows the way we’ve seen her outside movies – that’s one sign of an outstanding actor.

Bhumi Pednekar as Indumati (Sonchiriya)

Bhumi Pednekar is here to stay for decades now! Even if she screams or not look like your run-of-the-mill heroine, you will adore her for every second she’s on the screen.

Taapsee Pannu as Naina Sethi (Badla)

After movies like Pink, Mulk, Manmarziyaan and now this, Taapsee Pannu is an actress we should seriously talk about. We all know she is a natural but proving it with every film, she has a long way to go in Bollywood. She delivers an easy-to-judge but difficult-to-act performance.

Kangana Ranaut as Bobby (Judgementall Hai Kya)

There are some roles for which actors are just meant to be. Something no one can steal from them. Judgementall Hai Kya‘s Bobby was written just and only for Kangana Ranaut. She owns every frame she’s in. Even when she stutters or misspell a word, we know that’s how Bobby will do it. Most of this is also because of how wonderfully her character has been written.

Vidya Balan as Tara (Mission Mangal)

Vidya Balan, as always, is natural. Her charming presence and the command of playing with her expressions, make her a delight to watch.

Kriti Sanon as Parvati Bai (Panipat)

Kriti Sanon is a sweet & sincere surprise package. She’s not on the screen to just look good, she acts, she fights & she breaks the boundaries to be Parvati.

Rani Mukerji as SP Shivani Roy (Mardaani 2)

Rani Mukerji carries forward the fire in her from the prequel. She loves to be Shivani Shivaji Roy and that’s why it comes as so believable on screen. She deserved better dialogues but balances this liability with her act. Another memorable performance!

Kareena Kapoor Khan as Deepti Batra (Good Newwz)

Kareena Kapoor Khan is in form delivering an honest performance along with the baby in the film. She holds the nuances of Deepti and uses them perfectly in situations.

Kangana Ranaut as Rani Lakshmi Bai (Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi)

Kangana Ranaut is boisterous! She’s so energetic that at times it’s too much. But she eventually settles down in her character and that’s when the movie starts becoming entertaining. There is a diction problem in some dialogues but her animated appearance covers up everything.

Rakul Preet as Ayesha (De De Pyaar De)

Despite having a tough competition from Tabu in the film, Rakul Preet managed to leave an impact with her sizzling yet joyous performance. She remained in her character throughout without stepping the line.

