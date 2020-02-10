Oscars 2020: Brad Pitt Wins His FIRST Academy Award For Once Upon A Time In Hollywood; Dedicates It To His Kids

Oscars 2020: It’s that time of the year when we all want to know who wins the Academy Award for their contribution to cinema in 2019. A lot of talented actors like Brad Pitt (Once Upon A Time Hollywood), Joe Pesci (The Irishman), Al Pacino (The Irishman), Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes) and Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood) were nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actor In Supporting Role category.

Well, today, the day has come and it’s Brad Pitt who won the Oscars 2020 Award for Best Actor In Supporting Role category for his stellar act in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. The award was presented to him by Regina King.

Once Upon A Time in Hollywood is directed by Quentin Tarantino and it also stars Leonardo DiCaprio. Brad played the role of Hollywood action double stunt named Cliff Booth. The audience loved his style, coolness and powerful performance in the film. His bond with Leonardo DiCaprio was also one of the biggest highlights of the film.

While receiving the award, Brad was all praises for the film’s director Quentin Tarantino. At the end of his award acceptance speech, the actor dedicated his award to his kids. The actor said, “who colour everything I do – I adore you”

