Koimoi Bollywood Music Countdown January 2019: From Garmi, Malang’s Title Track To Love Aaj Kal’s Haan Main Galat – VOTE NOW!

Koimoi Bollywood Music Countdown January 2020: New month, some of the new songs – from Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani’s Malang, Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan’s Haan Main Galat & Nora Fatehi’s Garmi and we’re back with ‘Koimoi Bollywood Music Countdown Audience Poll’ for the songs that ruled the month of January 2020.

Those who are new here, please note that this is not like the regular countdown lists, because in this you will get to choose your favourite song instead of going with a pre-decided list.

Muqabla (Street Dancer 3D)

It’s the very same song that we love Prabhudheva for but with a twist. Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor are making it a very groovy rendition with their sick moves. Muqabala is one of the most loved songs of Prabhudheva and seeing him dance on it again is like a dream come true. Dressed in white, it is Varun Dhawan v/s Prabhudheva and we would definitely like to see who wins.

Malang Title Track (Malang)

The song features the sizzling chemistry between Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha. From the romantic scenes at the party to the bike, and the selfies, each and every moment has been beautifully used to showcase their equation. The lyrics have been penned by Kunaal Vermaa & Harsh Limbachiya, while the song has been crooned as well as composed by Ved Sharma.



Haan Main Galat (Love Aaj Kal)

Crooned by Arijit Singh & Shashwat Singh, the lyrics of this song are penned by Irshad Kamil. Pritam has composed the music of this song and it will become your favourite the moment you hear it for the first time. Apart from the tuneful saxophone and upbeat tunes, the choreography of the song is also quite quirky.



Shahyad (Love Aaj Kal)

Shayad is composed by Pritam and the lyrics are penned by the noted lyricist, Irshad Kamil. Arijit Singh has crooned the mesmerising song Shayad and his husky and mellifluous voice will strike the right chord with your heart. Shayad has all the feels of falling in love and living with the thoughts and dreams of that special person.



Gabru (Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan)

The song starts with Ayushmann’s entry at a wedding venue and goes on to his breakdance steps. The beats are quite peppy and would charge you up to get up and dance. The song shows the chemistry between Ayushmann and Jitendra and how they are making Gajraj understand their unique love. The best part about the song is the dance banter between Ayushmann and Gajraj, you just CANNOT miss that!

Garmi (Street Dancer 3D)

Garmi composed by Badshah who has also crooned it along with popular singer Neha Kakkar. The lyrics are penned by Badshah himself. The beats are catchy and you will find yourself listening to this track on loop. It’s also a perfect foot-tapping number for everyone to enjoy during the New Year’s Eve.



Ole Ole 2.0 (Jawaani Jaaneman)

Ole Ole 2.0 is a recreated version of one of Saif’s own songs from the ’90s. The song from Yeh Dillagi that starred himself was a cult song in itself and the new version with a contemporary twist will also leave you impressed. While remakes can be a disappointment sometimes, what makes this song entertaining is seeing Saif dance on the recreated version as well.



Teri Mitti (Kesari)

This song from Kesari will surely leave you teary-eyed. This emotional song, sung by B Praak is a tribute to all the soldiers fighting for their countries on the borders. The music has been composed by Arko and the lyrics are penned down by Manoj Muntashir. The song will surely give you goosebumps with a feel of patriotism.



Shankara Re Shankara (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

The song has been shot on a lavish level and be it sets dance, music or cinematography, everything is so good. On top of that, there are Ajay Devgn & Saif Ali Khan who with their performance are taking the song to the next level.



Shaitan Ka Saalaa (Housefull 4)

Shaitaan Ka Saala is like an introductory song for Akshay Kumar which features the actor in a hilarious 1419 avatar as ‘Raavan’. The song showcases Akshay Kumar’s 1419 version with his father being a king seeming to be tired of his womanizer habits. Bala ‘Shaitan Ka Saala’ in the entire song is having a gala time around girls. There are some hilarious moments with Akshay’s tremendous expressions, a glimpse of Kriti Sanon.

