Oscars 2020: The films that were nominated for the Academy Award in the Best Picture category this year were Parasite, Joker, Jojo Rabbit, 1917, Marriage Story, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, Ford V Ferrari, and The Irishman. Well, the winner in the Best Picture category is now out!

The Oscar for the Best Picture this year was given to South Korean film Parasite. This Bong Joon-ho directorial received a great response from the critics as well as the audience all over the world. When the Best Picture category was announced, the entire star cast of the film went on the stage to take the award.

The actors got emotional as they took the trophy in their hands. They received a loud applaud and a standing ovation from the audience present at the award function. Parasite has made history at the Academy Awards as it is the first film in a foreign language that has won the Best Picture award.

Along with Best Picture, Parasite also won at Oscars 2020 in the categories – Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature Film.

