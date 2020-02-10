Oscars 2020: Joker Actor Joaquin Phoenix Wins The Academy Award In The Best Actor Category; Addresses Racism & Animal Rights In His Speech

Oscars 2020: Last year, we saw some great performances by several actors in different films. The actors nominated for Best Actor category for the Academy Awards this year were Joaquin Phoenix for Joker, Leonardo DiCaprio for Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, Antonio Banderas for Pain and Glory, Adam Driver for Marriage Story and Jonathan Pryce for The Two Popes.

Well, the Oscar for Best Actor this year was won by Joaquin Phoenix was his spectacular performance in the film Joker. Directed by Todd Phillips, the film is cited as one of the best films of 2019. Joaquin received a lot of praises for his performance as Joker aka Arthur Fleck in the film.

This is the first Academy Award for Phoenix, who was nominated 3 times before in 2000, 2005 and 2012. In his award acceptance speech, the Gladiator actor said that he does not feel elevated about anyone in this room because we share the same love, love of film.

Even at Oscars 2020 award function, Joaquin Phoenix addressed the topic of animal rights and nature. He talked about gender equality, racism, animal rights, fight against injustice, one nation, one people, one race, one gender or one species.

The Joker actor said, “I think we have become very disconnected with the natural world.” He talked about animal rights and questioned people on what basis they think they can kill a cow’s child and life of the animals. He also got emotional while talking about the same. After his speech, everyone gave Joaquin Phoenix a standing ovation.

