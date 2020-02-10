Oscars 2020: Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite Win In Best International Feature Film & Best Direction Category; Director Receives Standing Ovation

Oscars 2020: The day has come when everyone waited to know who wins the Academy Awards this year. The films that are nominated this year are phenomenal. Coming to the Best International Feature Film category, a lot of films like Parasite, Les Misérables, Honeyland, Corpus, Christi, and Pain and Glory were nominated.

Well, Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite has won the award for the Best International Feature Film as well as Best Direction categories. When he went to collect his award on the stage, the auditorium was full of applause and everyone gave him a standing ovation.

The director while receiving the award said that he appreciates that the Academy Award organisers have named the category ‘International Feature Film’ from ‘Foreign Language Film. He also praised and congratulated the other talents and film artists present there. The director said that when he was in school, he was a fan of Martin Scorsese and he never thought he would be nominated and win the Oscars.

Along with this, Bong Joon-ho also won the award for Best Original Screenplay for Parasite. The film is celebrated and appreciated worldwide and has a stellar cast of Cho Yeo-jeong, Park-So-dam, Choi Woo-shik, Kang-Ho Song, Jeong Ji-so, Lee Sun Gyn and Lee Jeong-eun.

Parasite is also nominated in the Best Picture category for Oscars 2020 along with 1917, Ford V Ferrari, Joker, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, The Irishman, Little Women, Jojo Rabbit and Marriage Story.

