Oscars 2020: Jojo Rabbit Director Taika Waititi Placing His Academy Award Under The Chair Is Funny AF, WATCH

Oscars 2020: Taika Waititi is one of the best filmmakers we have in Hollywood. The director is gaining a lot of praises for his film Jojo Rabbit which is also nominated for the Academy Awards this year.

The Thor: Ragnarok director won the Academy Award in the Best Adapted Screenplay category for his film Jojo Rabbit. The actor-director was quite happy with this win. After winning the award, the ace director came back to his seat.

However, what caught everyone’s attention was what he did with his trophy so that he can enjoy the award function further. Taika Waititi played the award under the chair and he was even caught in action. He looked into the camera and made a funny frowny face. Well, that just gives us more reasons to love and admire his cool attitude.

Watch the video below:

taika waititi placing his Oscar under a chair is the energy I needed #Oscars #Oscars2020 pic.twitter.com/4sBIu5SgPl — SeeMore (@SeeMoreMC) February 10, 2020

Coming to Jojo Rabbit, the film is nominated in the Best Picture Category for Oscars 2020. The film also stars Roman Griffin Davis, Scarlett Johansson, and Thomasin McKenzie. Along with Jojo Rabbit, other films that are nominated this year are Parasite, 1917, Ford V Ferrari, Marriage Story, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Joker, and Little Women.

