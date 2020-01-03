The audience can’t wait to see the new jodi of Rajkummar Rao and Janvhi Kapoor on-screen in their 2020 horror-comedy. But it seems like the star cast has to deal with the change in their film’s title yet again.

Initially, Raj and Janhvi’s film was titled as Rooh Afza. However, months later after the announcement, it was changed to Roohi Afza. The reason reported that time for the change was that the beverage brand called ‘Rooh Afza‘ has concerns about the title.

Well, looks like there were some issues with Roohi Afza too and the tile is now Roohi Afzana. Yesterday, the production house of the film, Maddock Films took to their Instagram page to share a video in which they shared the number of films that will be released under their banner this year.

From Imtiaz Ali’s tentatively titled ‘Aaj Kal‘ to Irrfan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s ‘Angrezi Medium‘, all were mentioned in it. It’s in this video the new titled ‘Roohi Afzana‘ is revealed by the makers. Maddock Films captioned this video, “Maddock Films wishes all of you a very Happy New Year! 🥳🥳. This #2020 see you at the movies!🍿🎥 #dineshvijan”.

Watch the video below:

There is no reason out yet for why the title of the film is changed again. Meanwhile, Roohi Afzana is helmed by Hardik Patel. The film also stars Varun Sharma in a pivotal role. The film will hit the screens in April 2020.

