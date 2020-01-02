EXCLUSIVE! Ananya Panday Loves Bigg Boss 13 & Not Sidharth Shukla Or Asim Riaz, THIS Is Her Favourite Contestant

Ananya Panday has had a great start to her career, with movies like Student Of The Year 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh. While the former didn’t work really well at the box office, it grabbed heaps of praises for the actress. The actress is now talking all about her debut year, and that includes her love for Bigg Boss 13 and the host, Salman Khan.

In an exclusive conversation with Koimoi.com, Ananya recalled the time she met Salman Khan on the stage of Bigg Boss while promoting Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. “I couldn’t talk, I was really nervous. Were playing the whisper challenge and I was in his team. I kept messing up and he was pranking me and pulling my leg. I was like ‘Oh my god, I’m best friends with Salman Khan.’”

“I’m a big Bigg Boss fan and Salman Khan fan. I have a picture of him in my vanity van. There’s a mirror which has a picture of him. So it was like a star-struck moment for me,” the beauty further shared.

Upon being asked about who her favourite contestant is, Ananya Panday revealed, “When I started watching, I really loved Shehnaaz Gill. I found her really entertaining and she talks as much as I do, so I found her really cute. And my all-time favourite has been Gauahar Khan.”

Check out the exclusive video below:

Meanwhile, Ananya is currently busy shooting for her next alongside Ishaan Khatter, Khaali Peeli.

Set in Mumbai, “Khaali Peeli” is a young, edgy roller-coaster ride that kick-starts one night when boy meets girl.

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat, known for his strong performances in films like “Raazi” and “Gangs of Wasseypur“, will feature in the movie as a villain.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the makers have roped in Vishal-Shekhar to compose the music of the film, which will release on June 12, 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!