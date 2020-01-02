The Big Bull First Poster: Abhishek Bachchan Is The BOSS As He Imitates Power

Abhishek Bachchan who has been away from the limelight lately is back under it as the first look of his next film The Big Bull dropped in today. The first look, though more of a silhouette is bossy and speaks power following the theme of the show. Scroll down to have a look.

The actor revealed the first poster of the show on Instagram and wrote, “The Big Bull! The man who sold dreams to India.” The poster is a close up to Abhishek’s face and has him with a finger of his lips. The actor can be seen sporting a glare. The picture is full of suspense and does not give out much.

The film is reportedly based on India’s biggest security scams that took place in 1992. The term Big Bull then was prominently used to refer to Harshad Mehta. Mehta who was said to be the key person behind the stock market scams in 1993. The makers have not confirmed anything about the film’s plot.

The project has been co-produced by Ajay Devgn. The film is being directed by Kookie Gulati and also stars Ileana D’Cruz. The film is set to hit the screens sometime in 2020.

Talking about Abhishek, the actor seems to be on a streak to choose exciting scripts. He will also be seen in Shah Rukh Khan produced Bob Biswas in which he will be playing the titular character. To be directed by Annapurna Ghosh, the film is a spin-off to Bob’s character from Vidya Balan’s Kahaani. He will also be seen in Anurag Basu’s anthology Ludo.

