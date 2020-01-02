Avengers: Endgame: Not Iron Man Or Hulk, Kevin Feige Finds THIS Marvel Superhero The Strongest!

Avengers: Endgame might have hit the screens last year, but for fans, every news and every trivia about it matters a lot. The film is very close to Marvel fans’ hearts and hence, it emerged out one of the biggest blockbusters worldwide.

In this 2019 release, we all saw our favourite superheroes discussing among themselves who is the strongest Avenger when they have to wear the Infinity Gauntlet to snap. The reason this discussion happened was to make sure whoever snaps their fingers don’t die as when Thanos did it, he was super powerful.

Well, every fan has their favourite/favourites whom they see as the strongest Marvel hero. Now, Marvel President Kevin Feige revealed who he thinks is the strongest Marvel superhero. This question was asked by a fan to Kevin during a panel discussion at the New York Film Academy.

Kevin told the audience, “Well, I think it’s interesting, if you look at Endgame, Wanda Maximoff was going to kill Thanos. If he hadn’t desperately — that’s as scared as I’ve ever seen Thanos. And if he hadn’t said decimate my entire team to get her off of me, I think she would’ve done it.”

Even when the movie was out, a lot of fans took to social media praising Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch for scaring Thanos that he had to use his entire army to stop her.

Meanwhile, Kevin was also asked if Doctor Strange in The Multiverse Of Madness is a horror film. He said that it’s not horror but the film which definitely scare the audience.

