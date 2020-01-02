Kurup: Dulquer Salmaan In His Retro Get-up As Kerala's Infamous Criminal Looks Promising

Mollywood superstar Dulquer Salmaan is known to go skin deep into the characters. And now he is all set to play a notorious criminal in his next outing. The actor who will be seen playing as one of the most wanted criminals in his next Kurup shared first look from his next.

Dulquer took to his Instagram handle this morning to share the first look poster of Kurup. The actor captioned the post saying, “Production number 2 under #WayfarerFilms would be the very ambitious #Kurup ! Wishing all of you a very happy new year !!”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Talking about the first look poster, the actor can be seen donning a yellow jacket and cream coloured pants, along with a grown beard and sunglasses at what looks like the airport.

It didn’t take much time for the poster to go viral, as DQ fans have been trending their favorite actor’s first look poster as a notorious criminal all across the internet.

The Malayalam superstar in the crime thriller will be seen sporting different looks.

Talking about the film, Kurup is based on the life of Kerala’s infamous criminal Sukumara Kurup. The Malayalam venture also has Mollywood heartthrob Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Bollywood actress Sobhita Dhulipala in pivotal roles.

The Dulquer Salmaan starrer is being helmed by filmmaker Srinath Rajendran. Apart from acting, Dulquer is also producing the film.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!