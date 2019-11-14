The Big Bull: Not Ileana D’Cruz, Abhishek Bachchan To Romance Kabir Singh Actress Nikita Dutta?

Abhishek Bachchan is currently shooting for the film ‘The Big Bull‘ which is being helmed by Kookie Gulati. The film is loosely based on the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta who was arrested for financial crimes.

Earlier, there were reports that the film will have Ileana D’Cruz playing the female lead. However, the news wasn’t confirmed by the makers. As per the latest reports, Kabir Singh actress Nikita Dutta will be playing Abhishek’s love interest in the film.

As reported by Bombay Times, a source informed, “The makers had liked Nikita and Abhishek’s pairing in the first go. She plays an important role in the story.”

The actress has also started shooting for the film in Delhi.

The Big Bull is produced under Ajay Devgn’s banner Ajay Devgn Films. The Shivaay actor loved the subject and hence, he decided to back it.

Coming to Abhishek Bachchan, the actor was last seen in Manmarziyaan (2018). The film also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in the lead role.

Junior B also has Anurag Basu untitled drama. The film has an ensemble cast of Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanya Malhotra.

Are you excited to see the fresh pair of Abhishek and Nikita on the big screen? Let us know in the comments below.

