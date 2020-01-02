Aayush Sharma Says Salman Khan Had Asked For A Gift & Bringing Ayat On His Birthday Was A Conscious Decision

On Salman Khan’s birthday (December 27) his sister Arpita Khan-Sharma and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma were blessed with a lovely daughter, Ayat. It was a double celebration for the Khans and the Sharmas and the superstar’s happiness had no bounds.

The Kick actor had even taken to his Twitter page to share the news with the world. Khan had tweeted, “Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. Thank u Arpita n Ayush for the best birthday gift for the whole family. May everyone who reads this bless her n may she grow up n make everyone proud. Thank u for all the love n respect. You all have been very kind, thank u thank u thank u!”

Now, actor Aayush Sharma has opened up about embracing fatherhood again and giving the best gift to Salman Khan. The Loveyatri actor shared, “The due date was last week of December or first week of January. When we told this to everyone, Bhai was excited and said ‘give me a gift’. So, it was a conscious decision to bring Ayat into this world on that day. It is a very good omen to have her on Bhai’s birthday… Also, it saves me from giving multiple parties! Arpita has a habit of throwing lavish parties, so I was anyway thinking how much I’ve got to earn to celebrate hers, mine, Ahil’s (three-year-old son) and Ayat’s birthdays.”

Sharma further added that now they all can go to the farmhouse and celebrate Bhai’s birthday and have a kid’s party as well. About being a father again, Aayush Sharma shared that it’s an overwhelming feeling to have Ayat. He even said that no one gets to meet their newborn daughter without Ahil’s permission. He’s quite protective already and since he can’t pronounce Ayat, he calls his little sister ‘Hyatt’.

