One Poster: Mammootty Impresses Us With His Look As A Dynamic Politician 

Mollywood megastar Mammootty on the occasion of New Year had a special treat for his fans. The veteran actor who has over 1.3 Million followers on Instagram, yesterday shared a new poster from his next, One.

The actor along with the poster also mentioned his character name, as he wrote:

“Here is Kadakkal Chandran from One!”

One must add that the National award winner looks no less than a real politician in the brand new poster. Mammootty can be seen sporting a serious look donned in Khadi shirt and dhoti, teamed with thick glasses and a wristwatch.

The megastar who is known for going into the skin of the characters he portrays on big screen, has nailed his look as Kerala’s Chief Minister.

The star cast of One also comprises talented actors like Balachandra Menon, Gayathri Arun, Salim Kumar, Nimisha Sajayan along with the others in pivotal roles.

The Mammootty starrer has been bankrolled by Ichais Production house. The music for the film is been composed by Gopi Sundar.

The release date of the film is yet to be finalized.

Apart from One, Mammootty also awaits the release of his first release of the year, Shylock.

Mammooty in the action drama will be seen playing the role of a ruthless money lender with grey shades.

Shylock is a bilingual film which will hit big screens in Malayalam and Tamil languages on 23rd January.

