Ludo: Anurag Basu Reveals FIRST Look Starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Abhishek Bachchan & Others

Anurag Basu’s next film starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao amongst others, has garnered a lot of headlines for its unknown plot and the kept under wraps for the longest time. Today after the shift in its release date one more time, the makers have announced the titled and it is Ludo.

It has been speculated since a while that the film will be titled Ludo and Anurag just confirmed it with the first official look and announcement. The poster of the films has the four stories and their characters divided into four sections like the ludo board.

The poster has Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanya Malhotra looking at each other lovingly as Aditya flaunts his chiselled bod, the other side has Abhishek Bachchan in sound sleep with a little girl by his side. It also has Rohit Saraf and Fatima Sana Shaikh in a dark set up and Rajkummar Rao playing a mouth organ in oblivion.

All and all the poster looks intriguing and demands your attention. It was said that the film is a sequel to Basu’s Life In A Metro which was also an anthology, but the director has already denied those rumours. “It has multiple plots, but it is not a sequel to Life In A… Metro. The genre and story are totally different and fresh. We have yet to decide the title and will figure the release date only after we wrap up the film. It features Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead,” he said in an interview with Mumbai Mirror.

The film has been in making for a long time and there have been many BTS pictures that have surfaced online. The film is set to hit the screens on April 24, 2020.

