Princess Diana's Black Sheep Pullover Sweater Is Making A Royal Comeback

Princess Diana, the People’s Princess, is pretty famous for her status as a fashion icon. Looking back at the pictures of her while she lived, we crave to have some of her fashion pieces as part of our wardrobe. And now it seems like we can.

Rowing Blazers, a vintage-inspired New York brand is launching its first women’s collection, and the late princess has served as their inspiration. They have released their fall/winter collection, and it has two recreated pieces the Royal wore. Read more about it below.

The first of the clothing items the brand is releasing is the red sheep-print red sweater with a black sheep in the centre. The brand has collaborated with the original designers behind the pullover sweater, Joanna Osborne and Sally Muir of Warm & Wonderful, for the same. Princess Diana wore the Black Sheep sweater in 1979. Many speculated that the lone sheep on the front signified how the princess felt in the royal family.

The designers told People magazine, “Diana was the first member of the royal family that we can remember who had any interest in fashion at all. She had a much more adventurous and youthful style than what we were used to in our royalty, and she took an obvious delight in clothes and wore them with terrific style.” They added, “It’s a delight for us to see a new generation enjoying something we made many years ago and adapting it to a new fashion era.”

Besides the Black Sheep sweater, Rowing Blazers has also teamed up with British designer George Hostler and his compatriot Gyles Brandreth. They have created another one of Princess Diana’s iconic sweaters – a soft-pink one with the phrase “I’m a Luxury . . .” on it. Diana wore the sweater while pushing her sons, Princes Harry and William, on a swing.

Gyles Brandreth told the magazine mentioned above, “Diana loved Gyles and George jumpers. I know because she told me.” Adding that the ‘I’m a Luxury’ sweater is a key element for its collection, he said, “It was always one of our favorites and so completely Diana at her laidback smart-casual best.” The sweater is available for the first time since the ’90s. What’s more interesting is that the back of the sweater read, “Few Can Afford.”

How excited are you to get your hands on these sweaters?

