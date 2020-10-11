Meghan Markle On Being World's Most Trolled Person: "So Damaging To Your Mental Health"

Celeb trolling has become a huge issue on the internet today. It’s safe to say that no celeb all over the world has been spared by the trollers. Not even Suits actress and the Duchess Of Sussex, Meghan Markle! The most surprising fact is that she has been declared as the “most trolled person in the entire world” in 2019. Say what?

Meghan Markle recently opened up about the same as she became a part of a Teenage Therapy podcast along with Prince Harry. Speaking on the occasion of World Mental Health Day, Meghan & Prince Harry talked about mental health and how they cope with hardships.

Talking about social media Meghan said, “Yes it’s a great way to connect, but it also ends up being a place where there’s a lot of disconnection,” She added, “I can speak personally too, I’m told that in 2019 I was the most trolled person in the entire world, male or female.”

She also talked about how she was being trolled even while being pregnant last year. Meghan also added, “Now, 8 months of that I wasn’t even visible — I was on maternity leave or with a baby. But what was able to be manufactured and churned out, it’s almost unsurvivable,”

She explained. “I don’t care if you’re 15 or you’re 25, if people are saying things about you that aren’t true, what that does to your mental and emotional health is so damaging.”

We totally agree with you on this, Meghan!

Meanwhile, recently Meghan Markle & Prince Harry together celebrated the pregnancy of close friends David Foster and Katharine McPhee. The Duke & Duchess of Sussex enjoyed a double date with David & Katherine at Lucky’s Steakhouse. The close friends of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle recently announced that they are expecting their first baby together.

According to Dailymail, both Prince Harry & Meghan Markle were clicked by the paparazzi while they entered the restaurant all masked up.

