Rajshree Thakur made her comeback to television with Shaadi Mubarak opposite Manav Gohil and fans were really happy to see her back on their television screens after long. Unfortunately, this happiness doesn’t last long and the 39-year-old has been replaced by Rati Pandey overnight.

If the reports are to be believed, Thakur left the show because of the creative differences with the makers. Although in a recent interview, she denied the rumours and cleared the air that being a mother to a 3-year-old it was difficult to shoot with a hectic schedule.

In a conversation with TOI, Rajshree Thakur revealed, “We never fought over anything and everything happened on a mutual note. I had put in my papers two weeks back and had informed the producers well in advance about my exit. We sat across the tables and tried to figure out a way that this doesn’t happen but we couldn’t come up with a midway.”

Explaining her conversation with the show makers, Thakur said, “I tried to tell my side of the story to the production house, and I also suggested having more parallel tracks, but I had to be there in each and every scene which was not possible for me. The makers too didn’t want to shift or change the storyline much. So in the end, I had to quit.”

Talking about how hectic it was to shoot for long hours, the Shaadi Mubarak actress said, “The real reason for my exit is that I was unable to cope up with the hectic schedule of working for 12 hours and 26 days in a month, especially having a three-year-old daughter at home, who otherwise was managing pretty well. But as a mother, I couldn’t convince myself to be away from her for so long.”

The show was first aired on August 24, 2020; and it has barely been a month and Rajshree Thakur has already left the show. Shaadi Mubarak is created by Shashi Mittal and directed by Pradeep Yadav. The show immediately grabbed the attention of the audience because of its unique storyline and Rajshree and Manav Gohil’s breakthrough performance.

