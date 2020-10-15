Shalini Kapoor is one of the most prominent actors in Indian television. We have always seen her playing these motherly roles on television and not just that, the Qubool Hai actress also played Janhvi Kapoor’s mother in her debut film, Dhadak.

In a recent interview with a publication, Shalini revealed that she’s waiting for the right role to make a comeback to television.

Shalini Kapoor has played pivotal roles in shows like Kahan Hum Kahan Tum, Qubool Hai, Swarigini and Mahadev to name a few. In an interview with TOI, the 44-year-old revealed that she’s looking for a right role for herself.

“Every era in TV ushered in a different trend and theme. Once Gujarati shows were a hit, then Punjabi themes ruled shows, now I think the era is where show makers are casting the mother as the central character in their shows,” Shalini said.

The Qubool Hai actress added, calling a mother, “a symbol of strength patience and love, besides a lot of other things,” and revealed that she’s proud of the television industry for setting such trends.

“It’s heartening to see that show makers thought about mothers and about making them the central figure in the current shows. We have to be thankful to them for this,” Kapoor said.

When asked about what kind of role would she prefer next, the actress replied, “I too would love to play the role of a strong family matriarch, who is central to the story of the show. That would be an ideal comeback for me right now.”

That sounds lovely, isn’t it? Shalini also played Janhvi Kapoor’s mother in her debut film Dhadak and the film was appreciated for it’s cast. It was a Hindi remake of superhit Marathi film, Sairat.

At the beginning of the pandemic, the makers of Qubool Hai surprised their fans with the comeback of the show and there were reports that keeping in mind the fan-following of the show, AltBalaji was planning to make the second season of the same and release it on OTT platform.

If that happens, we can’t wait to see Shalini Kapoor making a comeback with it.

