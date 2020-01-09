Janhvi Kapoor showcases a different side of hers in Ghost Stories after Dhadak

She was a simple girl in Dhadak. Now in Ghost Stories, she has turned even simpler as she enacts the part of a lower middle class girl who is struggling between being an uninterested nurse and someone who is craving for love from an undeserving guy. That’s Janhvi Kapoor for you who, after making a hit beginning in a tragic love story, is experiencing further tragedy in a ghost story no less.

It’s a different Janhvi that the audiences is seeing in the Zoya Akhtar’s directed short film. As a newbie who had a challenge in hand to be finding herself face to face with veteran actress Surekha Sikri (Badhaai Ho) and sharing screen space with her for most of the time that she spent on location, Janhvi knew that what she was getting into. It wouldn’t have been an easy decision to take, considering the fact that she was coming out of a love story where she just had to contend with another newcomer (Ishaan Khattar) and hence was in a far more forgiving environment. In case of Ghost Stories, all eyes were on her to deliver, and that too in a much quicker time.

This is what happens when it comes to shorts; you don’t get much of a time to work around the character graph. This is where she had to trust in Zoya to deliver. As a girl with desire to live life to the fullest and alternating between a natural hair style and a wig that made her look desirable, she also needed to put on that accent that would have made her come across as far lesser privileged that not just her real self but even the character that she was playing on screen. The smiles were expected neither considering the horror drama genre that she was a part of while the props and mood lighting further made it a distressing rather than a feel good set up.

She does deliver though, and there is a spark that one finds in her voice as well as eyes when she breaks down unconditionally in front of her lover (Vijay Verma) who is clearly interested only in her body than her real self. As the veteran Sikri confides in her rather candidly, “I wouldn’t have waited for an ungrateful man like him”.

Well, she isn’t wrong, the young woman does deserve a lot more in life. With multiple films in her kitty and Gunjan Saxena, Dostana 2 and Roohi Afzana set to release in 2020 itself, there is a lot more that one would see and hear about Janhvi Kapoor in months to come.

