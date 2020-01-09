Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office Prediction: Ajay Devgn’s Film To Start Well

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office Prediction: 2020 would seeing its first big film to arrive this Friday in the form of Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior. The Ajay Devgn starrer has been in news for close to a year ever since it was announced and has over a period of time seen quite some promotional and marketing drive around it. While its first promo was unveiled with a bang, post that there have been a series of snippets around the film that have been released. Moreover, the core action drama promises quite some entertainment as well.

The film boasts of a heavy duty star-cast with Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist opposite Ajay Devgn and Kajol enacting the role of his supportive wife. The way director Om Raut has shot the film, it has a big screen feel to it with some innovative action being promises. Moreover, since the film is based on true events and has a historical background to it, it would be interesting to see what really unfolded in this unspoken chapter hundreds of years ago.

The film should be the first choice of audiences this weekend since it has an appeal across A, B as well as C centres, and in single for screens as well as multiplexes due to the star appeal that Ajay Devgn comes with. That said, there would be competition from Chhapaak, Good Newwz as well as Darbar that would divide audiences to an extent. All of this means that a start of 10-12 crores would be fine for the film to begin with and post that weekend growth would help it establish further before the weekdays take over.

