Chhapaak Box Office Prediction: To See A Decent Opening

Chhapaak Box Office Prediction: This Deepika Padukone-Vikrant Massey starrer releases this Friday. The film arrives less than two years after director Meghna Gulzar delivered a blockbuster with Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi. Yet again, she is making a female centric film and Deepika too has gone all out to make sure that there is right buzz around it.

The film has in fact peaked at just the right team. Since the film isn’t one of those quintessential entertainers in the offering, it didn’t have much of a follow through after the promo was unveiled. There was visibility around it but the recent developments in the last couple of days have brought the film well into limelight. Though there are supporters as well as detractors of Deepika Padukone visiting JNU, all said and done it has added on to the promotion of the film, even if it is by default or unsolicited.

All of these factors mean that this Fox Star Studios production should now open in 5-7 crores range. That would be a good enough number for the film considering the fact that it also has competition from Tanaji – The Unsung Warrior and then also Good Neewz which is still doing great guns. If this number indeed comes in, the word of mouth should then take it through rest of the weekend.

