Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Goli Disappears & The Place Where He’s Found Will Leave You In Splits!

Oct 15, 2020: The upcoming episode of Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) will see Gokuldhaam Society’s residents are grappling with coming to terms with the lockdown.

Jethaalal and Sodhi are concerned about their businesses; Bhide is finding it tough to teach children online. Iyer, Popatlal and Taarak Mehtta are uncomfortable with the idea of working from home. On the other hand, the Mahila Mandal’s household work has doubled with the spouses and children at home. Everyone is so occupied with their own troubles that nobody has given a thought to what the children might be going through.

Tapu Sena is badly missing their college fun, lectures, canteen, competitions and the little spats with friends. Tapu sena is confined to their homes and there is no escape from this which is making them remain completely glued to their phones.

These days Goli has been binge-watching online programs so much that he has been sacrificing sleep. Consequently, he’s napping off at odd hours and in weird places. One morning, after looking for him everywhere at home, Komal finds Goli napping on an inverted bucket in the bathroom, snoring away.

Komal’s attempts to wake him up but fails and as you would expect, eventually, she loses her cool and does something that will leave you in splits. And to find out the string of hilarious events that take place after this, watch Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah from Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm only on SAB TV.

