Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Dilip Joshi AKA Jethalal Sanitizes Bread Along with Vegetables

The upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) will see Gokuldhaam Society which usually is buzzing with chatter and laughter, is calm and still. It is strange and unusual and it has been like this for a couple of months now after the lockdown came into effect. Morning, noon and evening are all almost the same and not as cheerful as they used to be once upon a time. While it might look all okay for an outsider, the truth is that the residents are becoming impatient and irate with each passing day.

Advertisement

As it should be, Gokuldhaamites are trying to cope with the lockdown and are trying to keep themselves occupied with some activity or the other.

Advertisement

While a few are managing to work from home, Jethalal can’t. And with not much to do at home, he starts to worry about the electronic goods that are getting ruined at his shop. To divert Jethalal’s mind, Champakklal decides to engage him in small household chores. The first task assigned to him is sanitizing the vegetables. Although Jethalal is not in the right frame of mind, he humbly heads to the kitchen and attempts to carry out the task given to him. With Gada Electronics on his mind, an absent-minded Jethalal unknowingly starts washing bread along with the vegetables! While the TVs, refrigerators, and ACs at the shop may be in good condition but the vegetables have spoiled for sure.

How will Champkklal react to this? Was his idea to engage Jethaalal in household chores a bad one?

Watch Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah from Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm only on SAB TV.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14: Sara Gurpal’s Pic Of Deeply Injured Eye By Nikki Tamboli Go Viral, Check Out!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube