Bigg Boss 14 has begun in full swing, and so has the controversies. In the first Weekend Ka Vaar of this season we saw Salman Khan giving all the contestants some serious advice on how to play the game. Unfortunately, Sara Gurpal became the first contestant to get evicted from the show. Also, Nikki Tamboli was chosen by the seniors Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan to be one amongst them.

Well, Nikki’s personality and her chemistry with most of the boys in the house have won many hearts. But, today what we are going to tell you might shock everyone. Continue reading further to know more.

According to reports in Spotboye, Sara Gurpal was injured in the Bigg Boss 14 house. The portal reported that Sara had hurt her eyes badly after her competitor Nikki Tamboli’s acrylic nails left her eyes injured.

During a task to gain immunity, Sara Gurpal was sitting on a bulldozer, while Nikki Tamboli was trying to get her down and sit in that place. Nikki applied some harmful products on her face and while doing that she rubbed her face in such a way that her acrylic nails went on hurting Sara’s eyes miserably. After which a doctor had to visit the house for treatment.

Well, this incident was not shown in the Bigg Boss 14 episodes. However, we did spot Eijaz Khan and Toofani seniors Hina Khan and Gauhar Khan having a discussion on Sara being unwell and not complaining about it. Now the portal has got hold of some pictures of her eye which look badly injured.

We already informed you that Sara Gurpal is under medical care and now when she has been evicted from the Bigg Boss 14 house, Sara is planning to fly down to her hometown soonest. We wonder what does Salman Khan or the makers of Bigg Boss have to say about this?

Now after knowing this is Nikki Tamboli still your favourite contestant? What do you have to say about this entire incident? Post your thoughts in the comments section below.

Also, we wish Sara Gurpal a speedy recovery.

